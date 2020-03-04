BVU Track and Field Brings Back Personal, School Records from Conference

The Beaver track team has a busy weekend as they competed in the American Rivers Conference Indoor Championship meet at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa on February 28 and 29. The days were filled with lots of events, personal records, and new school records.

The men’s team finished in eighth place but had many standout performances.

The men’s 4×400 meter relay, made up of, Jadon Micke, Jackson Sylvester, Riley Flint, and Max Murphy, ran a season best finishing with a time a three 3:26.51.

Murphy placed second in the 55 hurdles with a time of 7.70. He also placed sixth overall in the 200 meters with a time of 22.61, which is the third best time in BVU history.

Garret Bates finished runner up in the pole vault with a height of 4.34 meters. Bates teammate Joe Fisher finished fifth place in the pole vault with a height of 4.14 meters.

The women finished seventh overall and also had some stellar performances.

The women’s 4×800 meter team, made up of Jadyn Forbes, Qiana Roderick, Latrice Hodges, and Wren Klump, ran a school record with a final of 9:48.26

The women’s 4×400 meter relay, ran by Tabitha Guyett, Jade Hays, Brittini Thomas and Wren Klump, also ran a season best with a final time of 4:08.89.

Jadyn Forbes, Jade Hays, Latrice Hodges, and Emily Hoesing ran women’s Distance Medley Relay for the Beavers and ran a new school record! Their final time was 12:50.94.

Forbes ran the 800 meter and finished in eighth place with a time of 2:23.94.

In the women’s 5000 meter, Emily Hoesing, finished in fifth place with a time of 18:22 and Qiana Roderick ran her personal best with a time of 19:02.

Brittini Thomas finished the 55-meter hurdles in fourth place with a time of 8.55.

In the Women’s Pentathlon 800-meter, Wren Klump placed second with a time of 2:25.05

Rebecca Simpson placed ninth in the women’s weight throw with a distance of 15.51 meters.

Along with the great performance by the beaver track squad, two members of the team, Max Murphy and Rebecca Simpson, are both ranked in the top 50 in the country. Murphy is ranked 15th in the 55-meter hurdles. Simpson is ranked 44th in the women’s weight throw.

The Beavers will compete again March 6 and 7 at the Wartburg Last Chance Meet in Waverly, Iowa.