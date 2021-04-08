BVU+Softball+Sweeps+at+Home

This past weekend the Buena Vista University Beaver softball team faced off against the Loras Duhawks. The teams played three games total, with a double-header the afternoon of Friday, March 26th and a single game on Sunday, March 28th. This third game was originally meant to be played on Saturday the 27th, but due to the threat of possible rain, was postponed.

These would be the home openers for the Beavers as they have not played on their home field in Storm Lake since the spring of 2020 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first two games were close as both had final scores within two runs. In game one, junior Ashtyn Miller would start on the mound. She would strike out five batters Offensively, BVU would come out swinging scoring three runs in the first inning. Loras would tie it up in the fifth inning, a tie that would last until the bottom of the seventh when Olivia Larson would score from third on a wild pitch to win the game, 4-3.

The second game would start off in almost the exact same way for the Beavers as they would score three runs again in the first inning. This go-around, however, they would score four more runs in the second and take a 7-0 lead. The Duhawks would start to chip away at the BVU lead scoring one in the third and fifth inning but senior Carlee Guyett would have a well-placed RBI single to put the Beavers up 8-2. Loras would not go down easy as they would score three more runs in the sixth and loaded the bases in the seventh before junior pitcher, Peyton Gross would return to the game with a score of 8-5. She would walk a run in before contributing to all three outs from the next three at-bats, securing the win.

The final game would come on Sunday and it would be the outlier in the trend seen on Friday during the doubleheader. Ashtyn Miller would earn the starting spot on the mound again in this contest, striking out five and only allowing one run in the three innings she pitched. Beavers would go up 2-0 in the bottom of the second, but Loras would answer with a run of their own. BVU did not seem to mind as they would rattle off five runs in the third and five more in the fourth, two of which coming from a two-run home run from Carlee Guyett. Peyton Gross would finish the last two innings on the mound only giving up two runs. This would give the Beavers the win in five innings, 12-3.

Loras College softball is now 0-10 on the season while being 0-6 in American Rivers Conference play. Buena Vista will improve its record to 11-7 on the season with a 3-3 record in the ARC. The Beavers will also earn an undefeated 3-0 record at their home field. Softball’s next game is Friday, April 2 when they travel to Cedar Rapids to face off against the Coe College Kohawks, who are currently 8-5 on the season and 3-2 in conference play.