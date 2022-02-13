Super+Bowl+LVI+Preview

With the impressive win over the Kansas City Chiefs, Joe Burrow and the Bengals have made their way into the Super Bowl. One-year prior Burrow was recovering from a season ending knee injury. Today Burrow has the opportunity to make history.

The Ohio Native could be the first quarterback EVER to win a Heisman trophy, College National Championship, and Super Bowl if the Bengal’s win on February 13th.

Burrow emerged on the scene in 2019 for the LSU tigers after transferring from Ohio State. Burrow stunned the College football world with breathtaking plays and stats. Burrow eventually won the Heisman after throwing 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns, and only 6 interceptions. A month later he added his name to a list of Heisman & National Championship winners. As the phenomenal year continued Burrow was drafted 1st overall in the NFL Draft to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The success in Burrow career would be challenged as the Bengal’s haven’t had a winning season since 2015. Not only was the success in Burrow’s career tested his body was too, when he tore his ACL in his first season after ten games. The Bengals and Burrow vowed to be back for vengeance after the 4-11-1 season results.

In the 2021 draft the Bengals drafted one of Burrow favorite targets and college teammates, Jamar Chase. The connection between the two have stamped their names as one of the best QB-WR duos this decade. The tandem connected for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns.

In only a span of three years Burrow could join a list of hall of famers, Marcus Allen, Tony Dorsett, and Charles Woodson as being the only players in NFL history to win a Heisman, National Championship, and Super Bowl Championship. Burrow would be the first quarterback out of this group.

Although his career is still young if Burrow accomplishes this his ballot for the Hall Of fame could be a guarantee.