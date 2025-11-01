BVU men’s soccer vs University of Dubuque

On Oct. 28, the Buena Vista University men’s soccer team hosted the University of Dubuque at J. Leslie Rollins Stadium in its final home match of the season. Despite cold temperatures, steady rain and strong winds throughout the evening, spectators remained in the stands, and BVU maintained its focus under challenging conditions.

Dubuque opened the scoring with an early first-half own goal off a corner kick and added four goals in the second half to secure a 5-0 victory. BVU continued to compete with determination despite the adverse weather and difficult momentum.

After the match, BVU players exchanged brief embraces and words of support as they concluded their final home appearance of the season. While the result was not in the team’s favor, the contest highlighted the group’s resilience and commitment throughout the year.