Beaver+Golf+Teams+Swing+Through+A+Strong+September

As the weather chills and Fall breeze provide a sense of tranquility to the air of Storm Lake, the Buena Vista Men’s and Women’s Golf Teams continue to hit the links in the chilled wind.

Though the ball cuts the same through the brisk air as it would in any other September to October season, the length in which both BV squads compete for the year has been significantly reduced due to COVID-19.

For second-year Men’s Head Coach Joe Powell and third-year Women’s Head Coach Janet Berry, the complications and regulations caused by a global pandemic have impacted seasonal plans.

But, said restrictions haven’t curtailed the drive of their squads. Both on the greens and in spirit.

MEN:

Intending to begin their year with the Wartburg Triangular in Waterloo, Iowa, the BV Men’s Golf team would have to wait for their year-opener due to a cancellation of plans.

The same unfortunate result applied to the Hawkeye Invite at the same destination the week after. Both times, the Beavers sought the same result.

Victory.

“The Fall has been kind of strange. We got to start the Fall off pretty normal with getting the kids back on campus and had our first week of practice and qualifying,” says second-year Head Coach Joe Powell. He adds, “We then had a bit of a bump in the road when the COVID cases picked up on campus and had to drop out of our first tournament and then the following two as well.”

Despite their shifted expectations, the team stuck to their vision carried over from a promising Spring.

“Some of the team’s goals included decreasing our team scoring average, performing well in all our tournaments, and getting a good feeling of where we stacked up within the ARC. As of last year and this Fall, I would say we rank about right in the middle of the pack,” says Powell.

Finally receiving their first opportunity of the much-shortened Fall season at the Morningside Invite on September 24th, Buena Vista struck rich in spoils.

Taking 2nd place out of 11 teams, the Beavers under Powell finished with three golfers in the Top-10, with another on the outside looking in, and shooting 302 as a team.

Only Briar Cliff finished ahead of the Beavers with a tally of 296, +6 over the Beavers.

Standing out for the Beavers on the day was Senior Anthony Gallagher, who’s ranked in the team’s top performances since his debut in 2016.

With his Spring season canceled and the chance to hit the links for the final time presented to him, “AG” took home the squad’s first medal of 2020 shooting a 70 (Par -2).

“I kept the ball in play and I made some putts,” says Gallagher. “It just really felt great to play and compete in a tournament this fall. We weren’t sure if we were going to get to play in a tournament. I was motivated to play and I think everyone on the team had a very similar feeling.”

Coach Powell adds that Gallagher’s work ethic and maturation heading into his final season has improved his game overall.

“AG” gives the same praise back to his coach as well, who he credits with improving his short game and chip shots.

“One big difference I have seen this year from Anthony is he has matured in the sense when he gets in trouble on the course he doesn’t try to hit a “hero” shot and just takes his medicine and is keeping the ball in play more off the tee,” says Coach Powell.

For “AG”, Coach Powell, and the Men’s Golf Team, the focus shifts to the upcoming Spring Season where hopefully the impact of COVID-19 will be lessened.

“I just wanted to go out and play well and do my best to help the team reach new levels. Every year we have shown improvement and this year we have a very solid team. For the fall as a team we just wanted to do as much as possible to build toward the spring season when we have our conference tournament,” says Gallagher.

WOMEN:

The BVU Women’s Golf Team also intended to start its 2020 campaign with an invite that was unfortunately canceled due to COVID-19.

After the Luther College Sail Classic in Dubuque was called off, the ladies sharpened their focus and straightened their swings towards the Lila Frommelt Classic in North Sioux City, South Dakota.

With a roster of four, composed of Senior Alison Schweers, Sophomores Makaylee Tenhoeve, and Cara Kempadoo, and Freshman Emily Powers, the Beaver Women have also faced adversity in competition and practice alike.

Schweers also returns as the team’s lone All-Conference performer with a strong finish to the 2019 season at the American Rivers Conference Championships.

“COVID has impacted the way we operate,” says Head Coach Janet Berry. “We are lucky to be competing and practicing but we have had to make some modifications. Our schedule was altered early but our preseason being shortened and we had to drop out of our first two tournaments. Our team has adjusted well and we are making the best of our new normal.”

Berry also notes that she misses going out to eat with the team after tournaments. A sign of the little slices of life being lost to the pandemic.

However, COVID-19 hasn’t deterred the Women’s’ spirit as the team hit the road Northwest bound to South Dakota to compete in the aforementioned 14-team competition on September 18.

Shooting a 387 on day one and following up with an improved 380 on the second, the BV Women’s Golf team would take 12th out of the 14 teams competing with a total score of 767.

A week later on the weekend of September 26 at the BVU Fall Invite, the Women improved on their home course finishing 6th of 9 squads with a final score of 368.

BV’s third and final competition up to the final swing of the clubs for the Fall came in the form of the DMACC Invitational in Ames, Iowa where Buena Vista would take 5th place out of 6 teams.

Their final score at the DMACC Invitational would total to 370.

“Our fall has gone well, we are improving every tournament and we are looking forward to the ARC Championships this weekend. We should be seeded 5th or 6th,” says Coach Berry.

The partnership of Schweers and Tenhoeve has stood out on the season so far for the women, posting the two highest scores for the Beavers in each of their three competitions thus far.

The latter, Tenhoeve, shot back-to-back season bests at the BVU Fall Invite and DMACC Invitational with scores of 83 and 82 respectively.

The Sophomore is finding her form at the perfect time before the squad heads to Ames for the second and last time this Fall for the American Rivers Conference Championships this coming weekend of the 10th, 11th, and 12th.

Coach Berry has been proud of Tenhoeve’s improvement so far, and she notes the pair of golfers as the duo to watch for when the Beavers shoot for the final time in Ames.

“Mak is a very good golfer,” says Berry. “She hits the ball a long way and is a very good putter. When she is hitting fairways she can score. Both her and Alison Schweers hope to repeat as All-Conference performers.”

The aforementioned American Rivers Conference Championships will be Buena Vista’s final chance to golf and earn All-Conference accolades on the season, and this coming weekend will prove vital for the Spring season looming in the distance.