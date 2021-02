The Buena Vista University Esports program began its historical first season in the Fall of 2020. As the lone Esports program in the American Rivers Conference, the program’s various squads and E-Athletes have been competing in regional and national tournaments under the leadership of Trevor Berneking, Director of Esports. The program’s highlight so far has been the Rainbow Six Siege team, a team-based first-person shooter (FPS) game focusing on teamwork and communication. Tanner Frost sat down with Berneking and Rainbow Six Siege team captain and Sophomore Michael Melohn about the program’s goals for the near future, and how BVU Esports continues to make history.